KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

30-year-old Thomas Cocco is charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in May.

Pittsburgh police search for sexual assault suspect 30-year-old Thomas Cocco is charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in May.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On