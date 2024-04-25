Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police say they have identified suspect(s) accused of ethnic intimidation

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police believe they've identified ethnic intimidation suspect(s)
Police believe they've identified ethnic intimidation suspect(s) 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are saying as of this morning they believe they have identified a man accused of ethnic intimidation. 

Police released two photos and a video for the public to view and asked for assistance in identifying the person or people shown. 

They have not, however, said if it is the same person. 

RELATED: Pittsburgh Police provide new photos of suspect(s) accused of North Side antisemitic graffiti and vandalism

Over the weekend, the suspect or suspects were caught on camera throwing an Israeli flag into a trash can and involved in another incident spraypainting a Nazi message in front of a home in the Mexican War Streets area. 

download-9.png
Rachael Heisler / X

While dressed in black placed antisemitic messages on her front door and spraypainted the phrase "For Blood and Soil" on her sidewalk.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, the FBI said, "The FBI is aware of numerous threats of violence communicated to schools and houses of worship in Western Pennsylvania recently. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to partner with local law enforcement to investigate threat information as it comes to our attention."

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 12:10 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.