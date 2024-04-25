Pittsburgh Police say they have identified suspect(s) accused of ethnic intimidation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are saying as of this morning they believe they have identified a man accused of ethnic intimidation.

Police released two photos and a video for the public to view and asked for assistance in identifying the person or people shown.

They have not, however, said if it is the same person.

Over the weekend, the suspect or suspects were caught on camera throwing an Israeli flag into a trash can and involved in another incident spraypainting a Nazi message in front of a home in the Mexican War Streets area.

Rachael Heisler / X

While dressed in black placed antisemitic messages on her front door and spraypainted the phrase "For Blood and Soil" on her sidewalk.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, the FBI said, "The FBI is aware of numerous threats of violence communicated to schools and houses of worship in Western Pennsylvania recently. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to partner with local law enforcement to investigate threat information as it comes to our attention."