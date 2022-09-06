Watch CBS News
Sources: Pittsburgh police officer driving back from President Joe Biden's event injured in crash

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on the Parkway West. 

The crash happened Monday on Interstate 376 near Exit 59 in Robinson Township. Sources told KDKA-TV that the officer was driving back from President Joe Biden's speech in West Mifflin at United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227.

The officer's role at the event is not clear at this time. Pittsburgh Public Safety did say the officer was alert and conscious and taken to a local hospital after the crash. 

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation. 

September 5, 2022

