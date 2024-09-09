Pittsburgh police officer charged with assaulting his ex-wife

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh police officer is facing charges after investigators said he assaulted and strangled his ex-wife.

Willie Arnold from Zone 6 is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation after he was charged with strangulation, simple assault and terroristic threats, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim came forward on Friday to report the alleged assault that happened on May 15. When asked why she waited to file a report, the victim told police she was afraid because of Arnold's employment and she feared possible retaliation.

The victim told police that Arnold came to her house on Kenberma Avenue the morning of May 15 to take their child to school. When Arnold walked into the victim's bedroom, police said Arnold found another man in there and started attacking him. The victim said Arnold got on top of the man and hit him repeatedly, striking him with a vacuum.

The man told the victim to call 911, and that's when police said Arnold started to attack her, slapping her in her face, strangling her and threatening to kill her. Investigators said the victim had a video of her injuries, showing bruises and scratches on her neck and a swollen and bloody lip.

After assaulting the victim, police said Arnold walked over to their child, who was crying on the couch, and began to take the kid outside. On his way out, the victim said Arnold walked over to the man and hit him several more times before leaving.

Police tried to track down the man who Arnold had allegedly assaulted, but investigators haven't been able to find him, according to the criminal complaint. "Additional charges will be sought once contact is made," police wrote.

It's not the first time Arnold has been facing charges. Last June, he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Arnold has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 24, according to court documents.