Off-duty Pittsburgh police officer arrested for allegedly driving under the influence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence this weekend.

Sources told KDKA-TV the officer arrested is Zone 6 Officer Willie Arnold. He's worked for the department for more than three years.

Cell phone video captured officers before they arrested the 35-year-old Arnold for allegedly driving under the influence just after 4 a.m. on June 3.

According to court paperwork, which did not identify Arnold as a police officer, he was inside his parked vehicle in a driveway on Wenzell Avenue in Beechview. His engine was running for over an hour, the paperwork said.

"I noticed a car pull up around 3, 3:30 (a.m.) and it was a little suspicious because I didn't know who it was and then I waited it out until it was about an hour long they were out there," one witness said. "I came out to see who it was and they went on to drive into a wall across the parking lot. Just drove off into the wall."

After pulling out of the driveway, court paperwork says Arnold hit the back of Banksville eXpress Printing across the street.

When police arrived at the scene, Arnold was asleep behind the wheel with his car in drive and the keys in the ignition. Officers woke him up and tried to shut off the car, but Arnold drifted backward and hit a parked vehicle.

When he asked how he hit the car behind him, court paperwork says he answered, "What car I hit."

He allegedly gave no explanation for the incident, was stumbling and had bloodshot and glassy eyes. Police asked him if he was drinking and he did not respond.

He was transported and processed at Zone 6, and a field sobriety test confirmed he was impaired. He agreed to have his blood drawn at Mercy Hospital. His blood alcohol level is unknown.

Sources tell me Arnold is not working the street and is currently on administrative duty. His preliminary hearing is on July 18.

KDKA-TV reached out to Pittsburgh police and the FOP president but did not hear back.