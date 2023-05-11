Medical Examiner's office identifies body found in river as missing 22-year-old man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews pulled a body from the Ohio River in Ohio Township on Wednesday.

Officials said the body was pulled from the river near the shoreline of Neville Chemical Company. Crews responded to the scene around 2 p.m.

Allegheny County Police said the man's body was transported to the medical examiner's office for identification and cause and manner of death.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the individual as 22-year-old Brandon-Pfeifer Davis.

Brandon Pfeifer-Davis Pittsburgh Public Safety

Earlier this year, police were seeking assistance in locating Davis, saying that he was last seen at a bar on the North Shore and that it was 'highly concerning' that he had disappeared.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.