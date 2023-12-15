Pittsburgh Police make arrest in July bank robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a KeyBank branch in Pittsburgh over the summer.

According to Pittsburgh Police, on July 17, a man walked into the KeyBank on the corner of Penn Avenue and N. Negley Avenue and robbed it.

Surveillance footage caught a picture of him and the public was asked to identify him.

In August, police were able to positively identify him as 23-year-old Mario Mohacsi of Pittsburgh.

On Thursday, he was taken into custody and charged with robbery and terroristic threats.

He is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail.