Pittsburgh Police make arrest in July bank robbery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a KeyBank branch in Pittsburgh over the summer.
According to Pittsburgh Police, on July 17, a man walked into the KeyBank on the corner of Penn Avenue and N. Negley Avenue and robbed it.
Surveillance footage caught a picture of him and the public was asked to identify him.
In August, police were able to positively identify him as 23-year-old Mario Mohacsi of Pittsburgh.
On Thursday, he was taken into custody and charged with robbery and terroristic threats.
He is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail.
