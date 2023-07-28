Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police looking to identify possible suspect in bank robbery

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are looking to identify a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery. 

Possible robbery suspect - July 17, 2023 Pittsburgh Public Safety

According to police, they're looking to identify a man caught on a surveillance camera they believe to be connected to the robbery of a Key Bank location at the intersection of Penn Avenue and North Negley Avenue. 

The robbery took place on July 17. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7161 or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000. 

