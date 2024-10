PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly stabbing Monday morning in the Homewood West section of the city.

Police were called to the home along the 6800 block of Lyric Street just before 5:00 a.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found an adult female with stab wounds to the chest.

Police are investigating a stabbing that took place along Lyric Street in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.