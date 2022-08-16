Police investigating after body pulled from river near Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning in the Ohio River on the North Shore.

River Rescue got the call around 7:10 a.m. for a body in the river near Art Rooney Avenue, just outside of Acrisure Stadium.

The Allegheny County medical examiner was called to the scene and pronounced the person dead. They will determine the person's identity and how they died.

