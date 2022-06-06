Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert joining FBI after retirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert is joining the FBI.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Schubert told his staff he'd be taking a position at the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services headquarters in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Schubert announced his retirement at the end of May, with his last day scheduled for July 1. In his 29 years with the bureau, he served as a patrolman, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander, assistant chief and acting chief before being named chief in 2017.

Since Gainey became mayor, many had questioned whether Schubert would stay on as chief. Gainey ran on a platform of police reform, and his transition report had called for new leadership in the police bureau.

Tom Stangrecki will become the interim police chief on July 2.