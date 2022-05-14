Chief Schubert's future in question, transitional report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new voice may be needed to replace current Pittsburgh Police Chief, Scott Schubert, according to a transitional report from Mayor Ed Gainey's office.

The latest string of gun violence has caused Mayor Gainey's transition team to question whether or not Chief Schubert is still the right man for the job. Gainey's team believes it is imperative that the next police chief is committed to a new vision for public safety.

The transition team's report also stated that police need to rebuild trust between the community and the department itself by investing in anti-violence workforce development as well as identifying the key people and places driving the violence around the city.

Mayor Gainey has full confidence in Chief Schubert and his team.

"Let me say this again: I have tremendous confidence in our police force. One of the things that's beginning to change is that we've got more community engagement in regards to what's going on, which is great. That's what we've been talking about for a long time," Gainey said.

Gainey said he'll have more to share after reviewing the team's entire report.