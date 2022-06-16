Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police asking for public's help in locating 4 robbery suspects

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are once again asking the public to help them identify four robbery suspects that they say got away from the Glasshouse Apartments building with jewelry and other goods.

According to police, on June 6, the four suspects stole two high-end watches and a designer bag.

Back in April, police were made aware of four suspects who broke into and ransacked an apartment in broad daylight.

The four suspects in April stole a safe with a "significant" amount of cash as well as five firearms, several pieces of jewelry, valuables, and paperwork.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the June 6 robbery to give them a call at 412-323-7155.

