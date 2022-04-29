Pittsburgh Police looking for 4 suspects in daylight burglary of Station Square apartments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four suspects are wanted for a brazen, daylight robbery at a Station Square apartment complex.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, on April 9, between 12:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., a fifth-floor suite of the Glass House Apartments was broken into and ransacked.

Four suspects wanted in Station Square apartment burglary. Pittsburgh Public Safety

The four suspects stole a safe with a "significant" amount of cash as well as five firearms, several pieces of jewelry, valuables, and paperwork.

Two suspects could be seen on surveillance footage wheeling the safe out on the seat of an office chair, covered in a blanket.

Police believe that the suspects could be cleaners who live and/or work in the Mount Washington area.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the major crimes burglary unit at 412-323-7155.

