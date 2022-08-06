Pittsburgh Police arrest suspect in Fourth of July shooting in Hazelwood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place on the Fourth of July in Hazelwood.
According to Pittsburgh Police, 22-year-old Quentin Primus was taken into custody and is now facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal attempted homicide, and several firearms violations.
RELATED: Triple shooting in Hazelwood leaves 1 person dead
The shooting took place in the 200 block of Johnston Avenue just after midnight.
Police found two victims at the scene, one was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other in a private vehicle.
The Medical Examiner identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Darrian Davis.
