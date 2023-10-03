Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police arrest man accused of robbing 2 people near University of Pittsburgh campus

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police have arrested a man accused of robbing two University of Pittsburgh students near the college's campus on Friday.

Plainclothes detectives, with the assistance of Pitt Police, arrested Eric Ingram, 53, of Pittsburgh, early Tuesday after he allegedly robbed two female Pitt students in Oakland.

Eric Ingram, 53, of Pittsburgh. KDKA

Ingram claimed he had a gun and forced the girls to walk to an ATM on Fifth Avenue to withdraw money, police said via a news release Tuesday.

He is charged with two felony counts of robbery, two counts of unlawful restraint, and two counts of false imprisonment.

Ingram was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

