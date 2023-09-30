Pitt Police searching for late-night robbery suspect that robbed two people near campus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A robbery took place near Pitt's campus on Friday on Oakland Avenue.

According to Pitt Police, two people told them that a man, either in his 30s or 40s, approached them on Oakland Avenue and claimed to have a gun, even though a gun was not observed.

From there, he ordered them to toss their phones and then get cash out of an ATM and withdraw money.

After taking the money, the suspect fled south on Oakland Avenue.

The victims provided police with a description and later, he was found on surveillance camera footage.

He's described as a black male, 5'5" to 5'8" in height, medium build, broad shoulders, wearing eyeglasses, a beanie hat or bandana on his head, surgical mask, beige trench coat, and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121 and reference report #23-02951 or the Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-650 and reference report #23-154679.

