Pittsburgh Police announce the arrest of two suspects after school threats

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people have been taken into custody after police were alerted to a social media video of a juvenile male posting videos to social media posing with firearms and making threats to a Pittsburgh Public School. 

According to Pittsburgh Police, the ATF as well as Pittsburgh Public Schools Police alerted them to the videos that showed a 17-year-old posing with firearms and threatening Pittsburgh Milliones University Preparatory School.

Police were able to track the suspect to a home in the 2100 block of Rose Street. 

As police observed the home, they saw a man leave and get into the passenger side of a box truck. Police then stopped the truck and found the man was in possession of a pistol with a 50-round drum magazine, and a search warrant found a fully automatic switch for a Glock, ammunition, and marijuana in the man's backpack. 

He was identified as Jackiel Young. He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

Meanwhile, a second suspect, identified as the 17-year-old in the social media videos, left the home later and got into the backseat of a vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the 17-year-old was found to be in possession of an AK-47 and two pistols. 

He was arrested and then released to an adult family member. 

December 1, 2023

