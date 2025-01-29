Pittsburgh Planning Commission recommends Mayor Gainey's inclusionary zoning plan after 11+ hour meeting.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's Planning Commission has recommended Mayor Ed Gainey's inclusionary zoning plan after a meeting that lasted more than 11 hours long.

Four city neighborhoods currently require all new housing to have at least 10% of its units be affordable housing.

Under Gainey's inclusionary zoning proposal, he would like to make that a requirement citywide.

More than 200 people crowded into the Planning Commission's meeting room with a majority in support of Gainey's proposal.

Opponents to the proposed plan feel that since the city offers developers few incentives to pay for those units, the measure has already killed some housing projects.

Councilperson Bob Charland (D-South Side) offered an alternative bill that would lessen the requirements, provide more incentives, and let the neighborhoods decide if they want inclusionary zoning.

"I also represent a neighborhood district that will be hurt and not help by an unfounded mandate like inclusionary zoning, and the costs far outweigh the benefits," Charland said. "So, we need to make sure we do this right."

Charland's presentation was cut short with commission members saying they hadn't been given time to review the bill.

Throughout the night, the commission took testimony from dozens of others before voting to recommend Gainey's measure.

The proposal will now go before City Council for a vote.