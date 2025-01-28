Debate over affordable housing at center of packed Pittsburgh Planning Commission meeting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the cornerstones of the Gainey administration is to build and develop more affordable housing and the mayor wants to require that all new housing developments include it citywide.

On Tuesday, a large group of supporters packed the City Planning Commission, where they also heard a competing proposal to lessen those requirements and let the neighborhoods decide.

More than 200 people crowded into the Planning Commission meeting room, most all in support of Mayor Gainey's proposal to promote affordable housing by extending so-called inclusionary zoning measures citywide.

"We don't want to be a city that is just packed with upper-middle-class incomes and there's no room for the average working person who's forced to live in the de-industrialized suburbs without any services. That's just wrong," said activist Mel Packer.

Currently, four city neighborhoods require all new housing projects to have at least 10% affordable units, and the mayor would like to make that requirement citywide. But opponents say since the city offers developers few incentives to pay for those units, the measure has already killed some housing projects.

South Side City Councilman Bob Charland has offered an alternative bill that would lessen the requirements, provide more incentives and let the neighborhood decide if they want inclusionary zoning.

"I also represent a district which will be hurt and not helped by an unfounded mandate like inclusionary zoning, and the costs far outweigh the benefits. So, we need to make sure that we do this right," Charland said.

But Charland's presentation was cut short. Commission members say they had not been given time to review his bill.

"While we value this information, this is absolutely something that I think should have been done with the communities that you serve so that they can have this information coming here today," said commission member Monica Ruiz.

The commission is taking testimony from dozens of others with the intent to vote on the mayor's measure later Tuesday night. Whatever is passed must also be approved by city council.

One thing in agreement is that more affordable housing is needed. And once the commission votes it will be up to city council to decide the best way to achieve that.