Pirates' Paul Skenes, Bryan Reynolds named to 2024 MLB All-Star Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds and electrifying rookie pitcher Paul Skenes have each been selected to represent the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The annual summertime contest is set to be held at Texas' Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 16.

This is the second time Reynolds will represent the Pirates at the All-Star Game after also doing so in 2021.

Coming into Sunday's game against the Mets, Reynolds was second among all primary outfielders in the National League in home runs (16), slugging (.489) and OPS (.836), third in batting (.284), tied for fourth in RBI (54), and sixth in OBP (.348).

Since the beginning of June, Reynolds entered Sunday third among all National League players in batting (.346) and slugging (.646), second in total bases (82), fifth in OPS (1.044), and tied for sixth in RBI (24).

Skenes, 22, has emerged as a flamethrowing sensation for the Pirates' starting rotation after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft.

Skenes is the first Pirates rookie pitcher ever to be selected to the All-Star Game and the fourth Pirates rookie, with Frankie Zak in 1944, Jason Kendall in 1996, and Tony Womack in 1997, per a media release from the Pirates.

Since making his Major League debut on May 11, Skenes ranks third in all of MLB in ERA (2.12), third in strikeouts (78), and fifth in strikeouts per 9.0 innings (11.83) while going 5-0 in his first 10 starts. Skenes' 78 strikeouts after his first 10 appearances are the eighth-most in MLB history since 1901.