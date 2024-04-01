Watch CBS News
Pirates' Oneil Cruz receives signed basketball from NBA superstar Kevin Durant

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: Mar. 31st, 2024
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: Mar. 31st, 2024 21:49

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz received a special gift from NBA superstar Kevin Durant over the weekend. 

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Pirates' director of baseball communications, Patrick Kurish, said Durant sent Cruz a signed basketball for Opening Day. 

"Over the last several years many folks have called Oneil Cruz the Dominican Kevin Durant, so @KDTrey5 had a special delivery sent out to Miami for Opening Day," Kurish posted on March 31. 

Durant, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, and Cruz are both towering figures in their respective sports. The 6-foot-7 Cruz became the tallest shortstop in MLB history when he debuted in 2021. The 25-year-old is also the tallest position player to play for the Pirates. 

The 6-foot-11 Durant, who has earned the nickname "Slim Reaper," is one of the most popular players in the NBA. He has an impressive resume that includes Rookie of the Year, MVP, Finals MVP, 14 All-Star Game appearances and two championships. 

Cruz and the Pirates are on a hot streak after a win on April 1 over the Washington Nationals. Pittsburgh is 5-0 for the first time since 1983. The team's home-opening game is scheduled for April 5.

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 8:09 PM EDT

