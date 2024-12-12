Pittsburgh Pirates open to trading Mitch Keller, Jared Jones, report says
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are open to trading pitchers Mitch Keller and Jared Jones, according a report.
According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pirates were open to trading Keller and Jones was deemed "very available" by a league source.
The Post-Gazette reports that trading Keller would help trim payroll. Keller was signed to a five-year, $77 million contract extension and is set to make between $15 million and $20 million in each of the next four seasons.
Post-Gazette sources indicated that trading Keller would ideally get a strong hitter in return.
When it comes to Jones, the Post-Gazette says he would likely bring a much higher return, given his potential, league-minimum contract, and multiple remaining years of club control.
Earlier this week, the team made a trade, acquiring first basemen Spencer Horwitz in a swap for Luis Ortiz and two pitching prospects.
It's unclear if that trade has any impact on Keller or Jones' availability that was previously discussed ahead of the deal being finalized.