Pittsburgh Pirates open to trading Mitch Keller, Jared Jones, report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are open to trading pitchers Mitch Keller and Jared Jones, according a report.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pirates were open to trading Keller and Jones was deemed "very available" by a league source.

Multiple sources have informed the Post-Gazette that Luis Ortiz was not the only starting pitcher the Pirates have made available for a trade this offseason. That and more in our five developments from the winter meetings: https://t.co/odJjvRTSES — Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) December 11, 2024

The Post-Gazette reports that trading Keller would help trim payroll. Keller was signed to a five-year, $77 million contract extension and is set to make between $15 million and $20 million in each of the next four seasons.

Post-Gazette sources indicated that trading Keller would ideally get a strong hitter in return.

When it comes to Jones, the Post-Gazette says he would likely bring a much higher return, given his potential, league-minimum contract, and multiple remaining years of club control.

Earlier this week, the team made a trade, acquiring first basemen Spencer Horwitz in a swap for Luis Ortiz and two pitching prospects.

It's unclear if that trade has any impact on Keller or Jones' availability that was previously discussed ahead of the deal being finalized.