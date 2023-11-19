Hawaiian shirts, fireworks, and giveaways: Pirates announce 2024 promotional schedule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While we're still awaiting the arrival of winter, it's not too early to think spring and think baseball!

We're just 19 weeks away from the Pirates' home opener at PNC Park and the team just released their 2024 promotional schedule.

The home opener is April 5 and all fans get a magnetic schedule.

May 4 will be Star Wars Night with a bobblehead giveaway to the first 20,000 fans.

Then, on May 4, kids 14 and under will get a Ke'Bryan Hayes Gold Glove action figure.

More giveaways for the kids will happen on June 23 when kids will get a David Bednar City Connect jersey!

Lastly, for the kids, August 18 will be Sesame Street Day at the ballpark.

Also, if you were a fan of the Pirates Hawaiian shirt giveaway, it's back! That will happen on July 6 when the New York Mets are in town.

Yinzer-Palooza returns on July 19 and of course, there will be six Zambelli Fireworks nights throughout the season.

You can check out the Pirates' full rundown of promotions on their website at this link!