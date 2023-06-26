Penguins name Vukie Mpofu director of hockey operations and legal affairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins named Vukie Mpofu the new director of hockey operations and legal affairs.

The 27-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings as the manager of hockey operations and legal affairs, assisting with player contract negotiations, managing salary cap and collective bargaining issues and helping with employment contracts.

"We are very excited to have Vukie Mpofu join the Penguins management team today. Vukie has accrued great experience the last several seasons with Vegas and Los Angeles after graduating from Law School at UCLA," said president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas in a news release.

"In the process of completing this hire, Vukie came highly recommended from everyone he has interacted with in the game and he was most impressive throughout. He has great potential and we look forward to welcoming him to Pittsburgh."

Mpofu, a Saskatoon native, graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a BA in political science. He received his juris doctor at UCLA School of Law, specializing in media, entertainment, technology and sports law.

He played parts of two seasons with the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League from 2012-14.

It's Dubas' second front-office hire since becoming the president of hockey operations earlier this month. He recently hired Jason Spezza to be the team's assistant general manager.