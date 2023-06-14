Penguins name Jason Spezza assistant general manager

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kyle Dubas has begun the process of building his hockey operations staff and on Wednesday morning, the team announced that Jason Spezza will be the team's new assistant general manager.

Spezza retired from playing in 2022 and after playing three seasons in Toronto to end his playing days, he joined Kyle Dubas as a special assistant to the general manager.

When Toronto made the decision earlier this summer to dismiss Dubas as general manager, Spezza tendered his resignation from the Maple Leafs.

Now, he joins Dubas once again, this time in the Steel City.

"After a decorated playing career, Jason fully immersed himself on the management side of the game learning all facets of hockey operations this past season while with Toronto," said Dubas. "He showed tremendous work ethic, curiosity, and ability to build relationships throughout all departments at the team facility. His move from the roster to the front office staff also helped make the hockey operations department, coaching staff, and playing roster a more cohesive and collaborative unit. We are thrilled to have Jason join the Pittsburgh Penguins today as he will add a great perspective to our club."

Spezza spent 19 years in the NHL as a player and scored 363 goals, 632 assists, and 995 points in more than 1,200 games played.

He also scored 76 points in 97 career playoff games, including making an appearance in the 2007 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the Ottawa Senators.

He now joins former Ottawa teammate Matt Cullen and former Dallas teammate Trevor Daley as part of the Penguins' front office.