Penguins sign first-round draft pick to entry-level contract
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins have signed Owen Pickering, their first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Saturday morning.
The 18-year-old Manitoba native was selected 21st overall.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound defenseman had 33 points in 62 games during the 2021-22 season with the Swift Current Broncos, a junior hockey team in the Western Hockey League.
Pickering also represented Team Canada at the 2022 World Under-18 Championships. He played in four games and notched two assists.
Pickering's contract begins when he turns professional.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.