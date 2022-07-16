Penguins sign first-round draft pick to entry-level contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins have signed Owen Pickering, their first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old Manitoba native was selected 21st overall.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound defenseman had 33 points in 62 games during the 2021-22 season with the Swift Current Broncos, a junior hockey team in the Western Hockey League.

Pickering also represented Team Canada at the 2022 World Under-18 Championships. He played in four games and notched two assists.

Pickering's contract begins when he turns professional.