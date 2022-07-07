Watch CBS News

2022 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL Draft Tracker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The first round of the 2022 NHL Draft will get underway on Thursday night at 7 p.m. from the Bell Centre in Montreal.

 

Penguins to make 5 picks in draft

Going into the draft, the Penguins currently have five picks to make. 

Barring any trades being made, the team has the following picks:

  • 1st round - 21st overall pick
  • 4th round - 118th overall pick
  • 5th round - 150th overall pick
  • 6th round - 182nd overall pick
  • 7th round - 214th overall pick

The Penguins do not have any picks in the 2nd round or 3rd round due to past trades the team has made.

By Mike Darnay
