2022 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL Draft Tracker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The first round of the 2022 NHL Draft will get underway on Thursday night at 7 p.m. from the Bell Centre in Montreal.
Penguins to make 5 picks in draft
Going into the draft, the Penguins currently have five picks to make.
Barring any trades being made, the team has the following picks:
- 1st round - 21st overall pick
- 4th round - 118th overall pick
- 5th round - 150th overall pick
- 6th round - 182nd overall pick
- 7th round - 214th overall pick
The Penguins do not have any picks in the 2nd round or 3rd round due to past trades the team has made.