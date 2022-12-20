Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby visits UPMC Children's Hospital

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Members of Pittsburgh Penguins spread holiday cheer at UPMC Children's Hospital
Members of Pittsburgh Penguins spread holiday cheer at UPMC Children's Hospital 00:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby paid a special visit to a local hospital.

Crosby visited UPMC Children's Hospital on Monday, according to posts on the hospital's social media pages. UPMC Children's said that "Santa Sid" spread holiday cheer to some patients. 

Crosby posed for photos with children and even signed pucks, sticks and hats for the patients.

Earlier this month, teammates Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Jason Zucker, and P.O Joseph spread some holiday cheer for kids getting treatments at UPMC Children's Hospital.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 8:21 PM

First published on December 19, 2022 / 8:21 PM

