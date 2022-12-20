Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby visits UPMC Children's Hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby paid a special visit to a local hospital.
Crosby visited UPMC Children's Hospital on Monday, according to posts on the hospital's social media pages. UPMC Children's said that "Santa Sid" spread holiday cheer to some patients.
Crosby posed for photos with children and even signed pucks, sticks and hats for the patients.
Earlier this month, teammates Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Jason Zucker, and P.O Joseph spread some holiday cheer for kids getting treatments at UPMC Children's Hospital.
