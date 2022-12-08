Pittsburgh Penguins players spread holiday cheer at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some members of the Pittsburgh Penguins helped spread some holiday cheer for kids getting treatments at UPMC Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Jason Zucker, and P.O Joseph were out visiting with kids, delivering gifts, posing for pictures, and taking part in a Dream Big Studio show broadcast to all this kids in the hospital.

"It means the world because I am a father," Kris Letang said. "I have two children. I wouldn't miss it for the world."

This was the first year the Pens were back out doing holiday visits since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.