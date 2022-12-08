Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Penguins players spread holiday cheer at UPMC Children's Hospital

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Members of Pittsburgh Penguins spread holiday cheer at UPMC Children's Hospital
Members of Pittsburgh Penguins spread holiday cheer at UPMC Children's Hospital 00:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some members of the Pittsburgh Penguins helped spread some holiday cheer for kids getting treatments at UPMC Children's Hospital on Wednesday. 

Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Jason Zucker, and P.O Joseph were out visiting with kids, delivering gifts, posing for pictures, and taking part in a Dream Big Studio show broadcast to all this kids in the hospital.

"It means the world because I am a father," Kris Letang said. "I have two children. I wouldn't miss it for the world."

This was the first year the Pens were back out doing holiday visits since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

First published on December 8, 2022 / 1:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.