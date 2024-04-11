Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby named MVP by teammates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby was voted the Pittsburgh Penguins' MVP for the fourth consecutive season.

In a news release on Thursday, Crosby was named MVP by his teammates for the 12th time in his career. The mark ties Mario Lemieux for the most in team history.

With three games left in the regular season, the 36-year-old Crosby leads the team with 40 goals and 46 assists. This season is the first time since the 2016-17 season that Crosby has tallied at least 40 goals.

He is also on pace to lead the team in scoring for the 14th time in his career.

Earlier this season, Crosby earned his 19th straight point-per-game season. The Penguins captain and Wayne Gretzky are the only two players in NHL history to reach that milestone.

Crosby also took home the Players' Player Award, which is voted on by players for the teammate they feel has strong leadership on and off the ice and is dedicated to teamwork.

Crosby and the Penguins host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. A win for the Penguins will go a long way in securing a playoff spot.