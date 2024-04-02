Sidney Crosby secures 19th straight season point-per-game season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sidney Crosby has reached yet another career milestone with his 19th straight point-per-game season.

Crosby reached that milestone on Monday night with two goals and an assist in the team's 5-2 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, putting the Penguins captain into an exclusive club.

That's 19 consecutive point-per-game seasons for Sidney Crosby 🤯



Crosby ties Wayne Gretzky for the most in @NHL history. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 2, 2024

Crosby and Wayne Gretzky are now the only two players in NHL history to reach that milestone of 19 point-per-game seasons.

Only nine players in NHL history have registered 15 or more point-per game seasons and three of them have done so exclusively in Penguins uniforms with Crosby joining Mario Lemieux and Evgeni Malkin on the list.

Crosby was asked after the game if he plans to respond to Wayne Gretzky about tying the milestone first or whether he plans to respond to his parents first.

"Uh, I don't know," Crosby said as he laughed. "That's putting a lot of pressure on me there. Whoever texted first, maybe?... Any time you can be in that company, it's pretty cool."

In addition to the point-per-game milestone, Sidney Crosby has also scored 30 goals this season for the 12th time in his career and sits just three assists away from reaching the 1,000 mark for his career.

"It doesn't surprise me," said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. "All of these milestones that he's reaching at this point are just more evidence that he's one of the greatest players of all time - not just his generation. He's in elite company in all these categories."