Penguins captain Sidney Crosby voted 'most complete player' in NHLPA poll

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - NHL players voted Penguins captain Sidney Crosby as the most complete player for the fourth straight season.

The NHL Players Association polled over 600 players from all 32 clubs. Thirty percent of players that voted on the question of most complete player chose Crosby. The Bruins' Patrice Bergeron came in second place with over 18 percent of the vote.

Our captain can do it all.



Sidney Crosby has been voted the ‘Most Complete Player’ for fourth-straight time in this season's #NHLPAPlayerPoll.



Full details: https://t.co/5rCKL5vjJ5 pic.twitter.com/HsHqjmjHQi — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 22, 2023

Crosby also finished with the second-most votes for the category, "In a must-win game, which forward do you think would be most impactful?" He received 11 percent of the votes, just one point below Edmonton's Connor McDavid.

Also representing the Pens was Amanda Kessel, who received the fourth-most votes from players who were asked which women hockey player they'd most want to play alongside.

The complete poll results can be found on the NHL Players Association's website.