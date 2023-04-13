Pittsburgh Penguins to miss playoffs for first time since 2006

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will not be in the postseason for the first time in more than a decade.

With the New York Islanders beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 in regulation on Wednesday, the Penguins will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season. The Islanders could have eliminated the Penguins with a win or an overtime loss Wednesday.

And with that, the Penguins 16-season playoff streak comes to an end. 😔 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 13, 2023

The Penguins needed help from the Canadiens to get the chance to extend the longest active playoff streak in major North American professional sports to 17 years. Pittsburgh's game Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets now carries no meaning in the standings.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and the Penguins have been an NHL playoff fixture for the better part of two decades. It's a run that's produced three Stanley Cups, a near miss at another and likely fast-tracked all three franchise icons to the Hall of Fame.

Now the Penguins face numerous questions with the offseason quickly approaching.