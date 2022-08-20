Pittsburgh Penguins: Jake Guentzel welcomes a baby boy to his family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's been quite the summer for several members of the Pittsburgh Penguins, for both on-ice and off-ice reasons.

Contract extensions to key veterans, free agent acquisitions, and trades that bring in new faces are all aimed at helping the Penguins win their sixth Stanley Cup this upcoming season.

However, several members of the roster have made additions elsewhere.

It has been a summer full of milestones for these newlyweds and first-time fathers 💛 Congratulations to the Guentzel,... Posted by Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Penguins' forward, Rickard Rakell became a first-time father around Father's Day a few months ago.

Now, Jake Guenztel has added another member to his family after welcoming a baby boy, Charlie.

Guentzel will be looking to build on another impressive season alongside Penguins' captain, Sidney Crosby. During the 2021-22 campaign, the 27-year-old winger scored an impressive 40 goals and 84 points in 76 games.