Pittsburgh Penguins host annual Paint the Ice event for season ticket holders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins did not clinch a berth in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, and with no playoff hockey at PPG Paints Arena this year, the ice surface inside the arena was turned into a blank canvas for some lucky fans.

The Penguins hosted their annual Paint the Ice event on Monday, showcasing the artistic talents of the Pittsburgh faithful.

Shoutout to all the season ticket holders who joined us at tonight’s Paint the Ice event, presented by @PPG! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/6ajtMSO1KJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 18, 2023

From well-wishes to their favorite players to creative depictions of the penguin mascot, fans, young and old, were able to gather one last time to close the book on the 2022-23 campaign.

Spectacular creativity and unwavering support 💛 pic.twitter.com/f0UJvsCeuS — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 18, 2023

The Penguins still have much work to do as they head into the off-season. The new ownership collective, Fenway Sports Group, is in the early stages of finding the team's next general manager after dismissing both Ron Hextall and Brian Burke last week.

After the Stanley Cup is awarded, the 2023 NHL Entry Draft will take place between June 28-29, 2023, while the league's free agency period will commence on July 1, 2023, at noon ET.