Penguins' Bryan Rust welcomes second son
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust and his wife Kelsey welcomed their second son.
The Penguins introduced Logan Rust on Wednesday and congratulated the Rust family.
When asked if he's looking forward to extra "dad strength" on the ice, the Penguins said Rust replied, "Hopefully doubled it, we'll see! It's going to be fun playing as a father of two now."
Rust said he's excited, tired, but "overall, really happy."
Last year, Rust and the Penguins agreed to a six-year $30.75 million extension to keep him in Pittsburgh, shortly before his other son Hunter Rust turned one.
