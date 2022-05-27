Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh once again featured as an answer on Jeopardy

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "What is, 'the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette?'"

That's right, once again our fair city was an answer on the popular game show Jeopady!

Our news partners were the subject as noted in the above tweet by Post-Gazette Sports Photojournalist Matt Freed.

The category was "Ends in 'Ette'" and of course, the PG obviously ends with those four letters.

Earlier this month, Pittsburgh was featured as a Daily Double, but...they got the name slightly wrong.

It's the Fern Hollow Bridge, but we'll give them a pass because if there's one thing we Pittsburghers love - it's referencing our home-tahn!

First published on May 27, 2022 / 6:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.