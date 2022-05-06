Watch CBS News
Fern Hollow Bridge featured as answer in Daily Double on Jeopardy

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the future of the Fern Hollow Bridge is being discussed here in Pittsburgh, the bridge was also recently featured as an answer to the Daily Double on Jeopardy.

The Post-Gazette's Sharon Eberson points on that on Thursday evening, longtime champion Mattea Roach didn't get the Daily Double correct, which asked what city the Forbes Avenue Bridge collapsed in.

While Jeopardy was correct about the city being Pittsburgh, the bridge was actually named the Fern Hollow Bridge.

Despite not getting this question correct, Roach won her 23rd game in a row and has amassed more than $560,000 during her winning streak.

First published on May 6, 2022 / 2:56 AM

