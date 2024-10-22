Pittsburgh's inaugural Oktoberfest brings in 80,000 visitors

How outsiders are taking notice of what's happening inside of the Steel City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Between the beer, Bavarian food and Ferris wheel, Pittsburgh's inaugural Oktoberfest celebration brought in 80,000 visitors, according to organizers.

The 11-day celebration turned Market Square into a vibrant biergarten and the Roberto Clemente Bridge into a karneval complete with a 60-foot Ferris wheel, which the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said attracted almost 15,000 riders.

About 80,000 people came to Market Square between Oct. 3-13, and the festival brought daily crowds averaging 7,000, peaking at 17,000 on the first Saturday, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said. Foot traffic was up by 160% compared to the same time last year.

The Taste of Oktoberfest promotion gave eleven restaurants like Primanti Bros. and Redbeard's Bar and Grill the opportunity to put their own spin on Bavarian fare. Organizers said the celebration was good for those businesses, with more than two-thirds of festival goers traveling from within 50 miles, which is a key demographic for repeat visits.

"Oktoberfest proved that Downtown Pittsburgh continues to be a destination for delicious food, great drinks and creating community, furthering our efforts to create engaging experiences that welcome the region to Downtown and support the businesses that call Downtown home," said Jeremy Waldrup, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

"This event extended the summer momentum into fall and set the stage for a strong holiday season. The community's enthusiastic turnout was a win for local businesses, and we look forward to building on this success next year."