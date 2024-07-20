Pittsburgh officials, residents come together to honor Gus Kalaris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city of Pittsburgh honored a local legend on Saturday.

Gus Kalaris of Gus and Yayia's Ice Ball Cart died earlier this month at the age of 92.

Several people and city officials gathered to celebrate his legacy at Allegheny Commons Park.

Mayor Ed Gainey says Gus' memory goes well beyond his product.

"It's hard to replace a legend, Mayor Gainey said, "but it's really not about the product that they serve that makes them. It's the love that they pour out. The one thing that people will tell you about Gus is that when they came here, he made them feel special."

The mayor says city officials already have plans to name a street after Gus in Allegheny Commons Park so his kindness will live on forever.