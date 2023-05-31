Pittsburgh Public Schools creates protocol for buildings without air conditioning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools has a new protocol for the heat.

The new protocol is for PPS buildings without sufficient air conditioning systems, which is currently at 41.

Under the new protocol, when temperatures are forecasted to be higher than 85 degrees or have a heat index of 90 degrees according to the National Weather Service, the district will monitor temperatures inside the buildings and the overall situation to determine whether to switch to remote learning.

The district says it will try to make decisions as early as possible to avoid causing disruptions for families.

"Caring for the health, safety, and wellness of our students and staff is multi-faceted, and that is why I have identified the development of safety, health, and wellness protocols as one of five priority goals," Superintendent Wayne Walters said in a district-issued release Tuesday.



Any parents with questions can call the hotline at 412-529-4857.