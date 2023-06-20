Pittsburgh reports no major public safety incidents after Taylor Swift concerts, Juneteenth celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No major public safety incidents were reported after a busy weekend of back-to-back Taylor Swift concerts and Juneteenth celebrations in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety prepared for an "unprecedented" number of people in the city over the weekend. On Saturday alone, 73,117 Swifties set an Acrisure Stadium attendance record. And despite discouraging "Taylor-gating," fans still gathered outside the stadium.

The city also had Juneteenth celebrations down at Point State Park with a parade on Saturday followed by fireworks on Monday.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey thanked public safety officials for making sure everyone could enjoy the weekend peacefully.

Thank you to our Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh EMS, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Pittsburgh Oemhs, and Office of Special Events personnel for the meticulous planning and long hours put into making the past four days of events in the city safe and enjoyable for all!

"This is what a city coming together looks like and I know that when we continue working together we will be an example to the nation about what it means for everyone to feel safe, and welcome, and have opportunities to thrive," Gainey said on Twitter.

Pittsburgh Public Safety thanked officials and first responders "for the meticulous planning and long hours put into making the past four days of events in the city safe and enjoyable for all!"