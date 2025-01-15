Pittsburgh Milliones student left behind during field trip to Hunt Armory ice rink

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During a recent school trip, the mother of a Pittsburgh Milliones student received a call from her daughter that she never expected.

"She called at 12:30 and said, 'Mommy, they left me,' and I said, 'You're playing,'" said Anna Wright as she recounted the phone call.

Wright could only wish her daughter was joking.

Wright rushed to the Hunt Armory ice rink and found her 12-year-old among strangers.

"She said, 'Mommy, I fell asleep, and they accidentally left me,'" Wright continued. "I don't know how to feel, but she also told me when she woke up, there was an adult standing over her, and it frightened her because she didn't see anybody she recognized or [was] familiar with."

Nearly a month since the incident, Wright said no one has been held accountable at Milliones School, whether it was the teacher or the chaperones.

"It was a really bad shock for any parent to know that your child is being left by someone you felt was caring for them."

Pittsburgh Public Schools said the student separated from the group and was missed when staff conducted a final headcount and loaded the bus.

School officials said staff at the rink notified them that the student had been left behind.

The district will review field trip procedures to ensure this doesn't happen again, including reinforcement of headcount procedures and roll-call practices and improving communication protocols between chaperones and staff.

For Wright, it doesn't change what happened or make things any better.

"It's a lot. It's a child on their own. That's a minor. This is neglect. This is child endangerment, and if nobody could see that, I don't know what else to say."

Wright said she's not letting her daughter attend future trips at Pittsburgh Milliones.