Pittsburgh McDonald's to start selling Krispy Kreme donuts as part of national rollout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Krispy Kreme donuts are coming to McDonald's locations in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh is among the first markets to get Krispy Kreme donuts at McDonald's restaurants as part of a phased rollout nationwide, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2026.

Under the partnership, Krispy Kreme will deliver glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and creme-filled chocolate iced donuts to participating McDonald's restaurants, starting on Nov. 12. They'll be available individually or as a half dozen, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day while there's still supplies.

When the partnership was announced in March, Krispy Kreme president and CEO Josh Charlesworth said, "The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, 'please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.' Partnering with McDonald's on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme."

The partnership was tested at 160 McDonald's locations in Kentucky and Indiana before the decision to expand.

The partnership could help McDonald's boost its breakfast and coffee sales as it competes with Starbucks and Dunkin' for customers. It comes after McDonald's said in 2023 that it would phase out its bakery lineup of apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls

Krispy Kreme said the deal will also more than double the locations where Americans can buy its donuts. The chain currently has about 350 locations, mostly in California and the South.

Donuts will be available at the drive-thru, on the McDonald's app and through "McDelivery."