Pittsburghers ready to cheer on marathon runners and support local businesses this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 35,000 runners will converge on the city this weekend for the Pittsburgh Marathon.

Kids and adults will take part in several events leading up to the big run Sunday morning, and the anticipation is high not just for participants, but also for members of the community.

Lisa Namestnik of Lot 17 in Bloomfield says it's an annual tradition for people to hit the bar and cheer on the runners as they get close to the finish line.

"People are just into it, and everyone's here to support the runners, which is pretty neat," Namestnik said. "You just see a lot of people coming through that you know, maybe they're not professional athletes, but they're pushing through, and they've made a marathon, and you can kind of feel their pain and their joy."

Despite some rain in 2022, supporters still came out in full force.

"Marathon day last year was probably one of the best we've had in a while," Namestnik said.

However, Lot 17 is not the only one excited about the race. So are members of the North Way Christian Community. Discipleship director of the city campus Bri Saleone said during the big event, it's difficult to access their church so they change things up.

"People can think that the church is inside the walls, but we've always said we want to go outside of the walls and be a part of our community," Saleone said. "We're going to say that, that is our time with our people serving the community, and then we'll see everybody next week."

In the past, the church has held services later in the day, but this time the church is going to line the streets and motivate those running the 26.2 miles around the city.

"I'm personally ready to cheer, ready to lose my voice, ready to cut 1,000 oranges, whatever it takes to be a part of the Pittsburgh Marathon," Saleone said.

Now everyone hopes the rain holds off.

"We're hoping for some good weather. I think that really boosts the morale for everyone," Saleone said.

If you want to take part in cheering this weekend, the South Side Chamber and VisitPittsburgh are also holding rallies on Sunday morning. Information about road closures and bus route detours can be found here.