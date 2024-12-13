Pittsburgh man accused of selling cocaine out of Penn State frat house

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 22-year-old from Pittsburgh is facing charges after police said he was selling cocaine out of a Penn State fraternity house.

Citing the criminal complaint, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported that Thomas Michael Robinson was arrested on Friday in State College for orchestrating a drug operation in Centre County.

Investigators said Robinson sold meth, heroin and fentanyl from the Delta Upsilon fraternity house on Locust Street, WTAJ reported. According to the TV station, the complaint details multiple times between September and November that Robinson arranged drug sales through messaging apps, which were being monitored by investigators.

Robinson sold cocaine to confidential informants five times, the Centre Daily Times reported, citing court paperwork.

When Robinson was arrested, police used a taser on him, the newspaper said. As he was being escorted out of the frat, police said he thought the officers were his fraternity brothers playing a prank on him, the Centre Daily Times reported.

During Robinson's arrest, police said they seized several grams of suspected drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia from his vehicle and home, WTAJ said.

He's charged with 13 felony counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, five counts of criminal use of a communication facility and multiple misdemeanor charges, court documents show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.