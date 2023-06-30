Pittsburgh man indicted on federal charges after being arrested for firing shots at mail carrier in January
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man already in jail awaiting trial for firing shots at a mail carrier in January is now facing federal charges as well.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says that Martinel Humphries has been indicted by a federal grand jury related to the incident that took place in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood in January.
Humphries is accused of firing shots from an AK-47 at a mail carrier following a confrontation along Waldorf Street.
The new federal charges include forcible assault of a federal employee, use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and firearms charges.
Humphries is also accused in a second shooting that same day on McKnight Road where two people were hurt.
