Pittsburgh man indicted on federal charges after being arrested for firing shots at mail carrier in January

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man already in jail awaiting trial for firing shots at a mail carrier in January is now facing federal charges as well.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that Martinel Humphries has been indicted by a federal grand jury related to the incident that took place in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood in January.

Humphries is accused of firing shots from an AK-47 at a mail carrier following a confrontation along Waldorf Street.

The new federal charges include forcible assault of a federal employee, use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and firearms charges.

Humphries is also accused in a second shooting that same day on McKnight Road where two people were hurt.

