Pittsburgh man indicted on federal charges after being arrested for firing shots at mail carrier in January

Man indicted on federal charges for firing shots at mail carrier in January

Man indicted on federal charges for firing shots at mail carrier in January

Man indicted on federal charges for firing shots at mail carrier in January

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man already in jail awaiting trial for firing shots at a mail carrier in January is now facing federal charges as well.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that Martinel Humphries has been indicted by a federal grand jury related to the incident that took place in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood in January.

Humphries is accused of firing shots from an AK-47 at a mail carrier following a confrontation along Waldorf Street.

Allegheny County

The new federal charges include forcible assault of a federal employee, use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and firearms charges.

Humphries is also accused in a second shooting that same day on McKnight Road where two people were hurt.

RELATED STORIES: