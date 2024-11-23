Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh's Light Up Night kicks off the holiday season

By Ricky Sayer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The holiday season began in Pittsburgh on Saturday night with the city's popular Light Up Night event.

Thousands crowded Downtown streets to ring in the holidays.

The iconic Highmark Christmas tree was lit along with trees at the City-County Building and PPG Place. A new light show on the Sister Bridges was also unveiled.

"It's just a magical time of the year," said Nicole Ambrogio. 

She brought her kids to see the Highmark tree lit up.

"It almost gives you that Times Square-like feeling," said Melissa Iaquinta. "It was amazing. The fireworks are always an added touch, and it's beautiful."

Vendors also filled Market Square, along with caroling and drumming.

"This is my first Light Up Night. It's honestly amazing. I love all the music," said Pietro Pucci. "It's really magical; it's like a winter wonderland come to life."

