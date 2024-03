A multi-year, $150 million project to improve Pittsburgh's light rail system will start next month. KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti reports.

$150 million project to improve Pittsburgh's light rail system A multi-year, $150 million project to improve Pittsburgh's light rail system will start next month. KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On